Nine Yorkshire players progress to match play phase of English men's amateur at The Berkshire

MASHAM'S Dan Brown, the title holder, and eight other Yorkshire players are through to the match play stages of the English men's amateur championship, at The Berkshire.

Brown (66 71) was the leading White Rose qualifier, in 13th place, just ahead of Lindrick's Bailey Gill (67 71).

Also through are Malton & Norton's David Hague (70 69), Leeds Golf Centre's Ben Firth (72 68), Howley Hall's Ben Hutchinson (68 73), Wath's Nick Poppleton (67 74), Hallamshire's Julian Wood (73 69) and Alex Fitzpatrick (70 73), and Lindrick's Nathan Fell (70 72).

Yorkshire are looking for a fourth consecutive success in the event as Brown succeeded Hillsborough's Joe Dean, who was the 2015 champion while playing out of Lindrick, and 2014 winner Nick Marsh (Huddersfield), who recently won his first tournament on the EuroPro Tour.

The White Rose will lose one player in the first round of the match play as Sheffield Union team-mates Fitzpatrick and Fell are pitted against one another. Wood will play Thomas Spreadborough (Farnham).

In the second round, Poppleton will take on Berkshire’s David Langley, who shot 14 under par over 36 holes to lead the qualifiers - a total of 75 players, the leading 64 and ties, made it into the knockout phase.

Title-holder Brown plays Christopher Thomas (Hankley Common), Hague is up against Thomas Workman (The Players Club), Yorkshire champion Hutchinson faces Jake Bolton (Ogbourne Downs), and Gill's opponent is Thomas Forster (Oundle). Firth will play one of the qualifiers from the first round.