Olivia Winning leads Yorkshire trio in British Ladies qualifying

ROTHERHAM’S Olivia Winning shot a one-over-par 72 at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales to sit comfortably inside the qualifying places after the first round of the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship writes Chris Stratford.

Winning, who had four birdies and five bogeys, shares 23rd place in the hunt for a top-64 spot, which will see her through to the match play stages if she remains there after today’s second round.

Rochelle Morris, of Woodsome Hall, was only two shots higher than her Yorkshire team-mate, but is close to the cut-off mark, tied 57th.

Huddersfield’s Megan Lockett, a Welsh international, has work to do after a 79.

Sweden’s Linn Grant was the leader by two after a six-under-par 65 with France’s Mathilde Claisse her nearest challenger.