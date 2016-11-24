Panic-free John Parry stays patient to safely negotiate Q School and regain Tour card

John Parry admitted his relief after saving his European Tour career for a third time at Qualifying School – and has vowed never to return.

Parry produced a nerveless display in the final two rounds at the last Q-School event in Barcelona to end a disappointing year on a high note.

With his career in the balance, the world No 736 shot a combined seven under par over the final 36 holes of the six-round competition to finish ninth, four shots behind winner Nathan Kimsey.

“I am very relieved to get my card back at Q School,” said Parry. “I’m just pleased to get the job done, although I don’t plan of making it a habit as I would prefer not to go back there!”

It was the fourth time that Parry has won through the qualifying system to ensure his place among the world’s elite.

Having secured his first card there in 2009, Parry had twice previously rescued his career at the PGA Catalunya Resort after poor years on the European Tour in 2012 and 2014.

Parry added: “I have a good track record at Q School, so I always feel confident that I know what needs to be done. I don’t panic if I have a bad round, which is key to staying patient. This year the scores were bunched, which meant one good, or bad round, could see you dropping or climbing a lot of places.”