Romain Langasque leads as Matt Fitzpatrick fights and makes cut

France’s Romain Langasque claimed a share of the halfway lead in the Omega European Masters as he chases a first European Tour title just months after turning professional.

Langasque added a flawless 63 to his opening 68 at Crans-sur-Sierre to finish nine under par, a total later matched by England’s Richard Bland and Australia’s Richard Green.

The 21-year-old Langasque only turned professional after finishing 39th in the Masters in April, his trip to Augusta National secured by winning the Amateur Championship at Carnoustie last year.

In contrast to Langasque, Bland and Green have played more than 800 European Tour events between them.

Defending champion Danny Willett, of Sheffield, had been just two off the lead when he recovered from a bogey on the fourth with birdies on the sixth, seventh and ninth, but bogeyed the next two holes and then ran up a quadruple-bogey on the 12th after twice finding the water short of the green.

Willett bounced back with birdies on the 14th and 18th to finish three under par and saw playing partner, Ryder Cup team-mate and fellow Sheffielder Matt Fitzpatrick produce an even better finish to make the cut.

Fitzpatrick was seven over par for his first 14 holes on Thursday and eventually signed for a 75, but went 10 shots better yesterday and survived on the mark of level par thanks to four birdies in the last five holes.

The final member of the Ryder Cup threesome, Andy Sullivan, almost pulled off the same feat as Fitzpatrick after an opening 74, but his birdie chip on the 18th caught the edge of the hole and stayed out.