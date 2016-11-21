Rory McIlroy to help champion Matt Fitzpatrick with a spot of house-hunting Stateside

SHEFFIELD’S Matt Fitzpatrick will take property advice from Rory McIlroy as he contemplates the next step in a fledgling career that produced a memorable new high in the DP World Tour Championship.

Two years to the day after gaining his card, Fitzpatrick won his third European Tour title and the first prize of more than £1m at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The 22-year-old shot a final round 67 to eclipse Nick Faldo’s record as the youngest Englishman to win three times on Tour.

“Words can’t describe it,” said Fitzpatrick, who made his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine last month. “It’s not going to sink in for a while. It’s been a special year and then to end it like this with a win is amazing.

“It’s two years to the day I got my card at the qualifying school. When you think about it, it’s crazy. It’s all happened so fast. Now I feel this win gives me the confidence to push further and further and see what we can do next season.”

That is set to include more events on the PGA Tour and the former US Amateur champion added: “I’m going to look at places in three weeks in Florida.

“My mum and dad actually spoke to Rory this week and he said that he might give me a hand with giving me a few contacts to talk to. I think he did the same as what I’m planning to do, maybe rent at the start of next year, just get a feel for the place and then maybe pick a place (to buy) then.

“I’d love to play on the PGA Tour eventually. I don’t want to rush it. Winning this gives me a five-year exemption and that gives three at least to really push for my PGA Tour card.

“I won’t just abandon the European Tour. It will always be the main tour I play, but three years to sort of give it a go gives me a good opportunity.”

Henrik Stenson’s share of ninth ensured he ended the year as European No 1 ahead of Rotherham’s Danny Willett.