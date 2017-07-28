Rotherham’s Thomson claims second place in Matchroom Sport Championship

ROTHERHAM’S Jonathan Thomson surged into a share of second place in the Matchroom Sport Championship at Luton Hoo Hotel with a closing seven-under-par 66.

He was one of three Yorkshire players to place inside the top four in the latest EuroPro Tour event, although he and fellow runner-up James Simpson (Close House) were seven shots adrift of winner Sam Connor (Alsager; 67 64 68).

Thomson had five birdies on the way to the turn, and two coming home – plus an eagle three at 16 – but closing bogeys at 17 and 18 cost him outright second place.

They worked out at a loss of £750 each as he took prize money of £4,500 rather than £6,000 for second on his own.

Dan Wasteney (Bondhay) had six birdies in his outward nine and a further two coming home to add a 65 to his earlier scores of 73 69 to share fourth spot with eight other players, including Huddersfield’s Nick Marsh, recent winner of the Dawson & Sanderson Classic.

Marsh (67 69 71) had three birdies in four holes from the eighth, stumbled to a double bogey at the 13th, but then birdied 16.