Slattery out in front as rain denies Hanson

England’s Lee Slattery defied miserable conditions to card a superb 65 and post the clubhouse target at seven under par before play was abandoned for the day in the Czech Masters.

Slattery birdied six of his first eight holes at Albatross Golf Resort and added two more on his inward nine, with his only bogey of the day coming on the eighth.

Rain had been falling heavily throughout the morning and eventually made the course unplayable, with play suspended at 2.20pm local time.

South African Dylan Frittelli was one under after four holes to sit a shot off the lead, with Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson and Swede Pontus Widegren on five under after completing one hole.

Overnight leader Callum Shinkwin was no doubt grateful for the suspension after starting his second round by dropping three shots in four holes before a birdie on the 14th left him on four under.

“It’s always hard getting up early the best of days, but getting up and seeing the rain this morning, it was difficult,” said Slattery. “You never expect to shoot a score like that.

“It’s got to be up there, if not the best round (in my career). The only green I missed today was the eighth hole and I hit a great chip to five feet and missed it, and had a three-putt on the (par-five) first for a par. In this weather it was pretty incredible.

“Wherever I lie now, I’m going to be there and in the thick of it during the weekend.”

Ryder Cup team-mates Thomas Pieters and Matt Fitzpatrick are five shots off the lead after completing rounds of 71 and 72 respectively, with pre-tournament favourite Pieters seeking to win the event for the second time in three years.

The second round will restart at 7.30am today with the third round not starting before 12.45pm local time.