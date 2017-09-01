Snainton’s Belt hits his straps to claim EuroPro title at Collingtree Park

SNAINTON Golf Centre’s Alex Belt claimed the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour’s Jessie May World Snooker Championship at Collingtree Park, in Northampton, with a closing 65.

The Yorkshireman had opened with 69 67 and prevailed on a final day which saw the lead change several times between five different players.

“I feel very thankful that I managed to get over the line,” said after the win, worth £10,000.

“There was some great competition out there and even though I won by three shots, I could feel the other guys breathing down my neck”: added the 32-year old, who also won a Motocaddy S3 PRO electric trolley with lithium battery, Bushnell Pro X2 Range Finder and Bolle sunglasses.

It went down to the wire after James Frazer (Pennard), who had started the day as tournament leader, was a shot and hole behind on 14 under as Belt tackled the 18th at Collingtree.

The champion said: “I knew James was on 14 under so I needed a birdie on my last hole if I was to stand a chance of winning.”

Belt held his nerve and hit an excellent approach shot to within 4ft of the pin before holing for his sixth birdie of the day.

He said: “It was extremely satisfying when I got that last birdie, I really needed it to give James all the work to do on his last hole.”

His final round was the joint lowest score of the tournament.