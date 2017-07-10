Tankersley Park's Lindsey Lee triumphant in YLCGA Challenge Bowl

TANKERSLEY Park's Lindsey Lee made local knowledge pay as she won the Yorkshire Ladies' Challenge Bowl at her home course.

She beat Meltham's Carol Walker in the final, while the two losing semi-finalists were Otley's Julie Ettenfield and Lee's club-mate Vicky Taylor Davis.

Two other Tankersley Park members took prizes for the best hand-cap scores in qualifying.

Karen Elliott had a net 67 off 12 handicap, winning on countback from Taylor Davis (86-19-67). Lee was third with a net 68 off 14.

Elliott also won the Victory Bowl for the lowest gross score in qualifying.

The other players who made it through to the match play stage were Elliott, Judy Williams and Carol Price (Wath), Lyn Ellner (Sand Moor), Julia Samways (Wetherby), Cathy Riley (Abbeydale), Pat Crabtree (Bondhay), Christine and Patsy Mannion (Moortown), Jane Henderson (Oakdale), Nicola Salzi (Hornsea) and Antoinette Paxman (Woodsome Hall).

Henderson, Joyce Slater and Patsy Rochester won the Helen Drake Salver for Oakdale with the lowest gross aggregate of 258.

Triplets Susan, Christine and Patsy Mannion took the Hamilton Trophy back to Moortown for the lowest net aggregate of 223.

Further success came Tankersley Park's way as Gill Guest and Mandy Wright won the Ilkley Trophy with a net 65.6 in the greensomes event.

Slater and Rochester complemented their lifting of the Helen Drake Salver with runner-up spot on net 68, beating Moortown's Didi Powers and Beverley Burrows on countback.

Everard Trophy winners, with success in the tri-am, were Owston Hall's Anne Phillips, Liz Barnes and Dawn Warren with a net 136.

They were emphatic winners by eight shots from the host club's Sally Armstrong, Linda Thompson and Kim Wragg.

Sue Snow, Christine Mannion and Susan Mannion placed third for Moortown with a net 146.