The Open 2017: Fitzpatrick’s early save pivotal as he finishes in red figures

SHEFFIELD’S Matt Fitzpatrick overcame a stumbling start to dip just below par on day one of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

He was two over after six holes and would have been three down against the card but for holing a lengthy par putt at the first.

The Ryder Cup player agreed that had been a pivotal moment, even though it came at the opening hole.

“I didn’t feel like I hit two bad shots. There was a sigh after the putt went in,” said the 22-year-old. “I didn’t hit the first putt hard enough. It just needed three or four more feet and it goes more down the hill and you’re not looking too bad. But you need that (a par) to get your round off to a good start.”

He birdied holes eight, 10 and 14 to move one under par and although a bogey at 16 dropped him back level, Fitzpatrick birdied the par-5 17th after an excellent bunker shot.

Asked if Royal Birkdale’s bunkers are daunting, he replied: “Yeah, absolutely. I’ve never been the greatest fan of links sand. I find it heavy and find it difficult to really get the club under the ball and get the ball up.

“But for that one in particular I was quite lucky. There wasn’t too much sand underneath so I could do exactly that and it popped up nicely.

“Some of them are incredibly deep and if you get in one on the fairway you just take your medicine and wedge out.”

He added: ““It’s always nice to finish in red numbers, especially on days like this. The wind strength on some holes was making you change two or three clubs in your selection.”

Fellow Sheffielder Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, had an encouraging start with a birdie at the second. However, he had three consecutive bogeys from the seventh before righting the ship on the back nine, a birdie at 17 giving him a one-over-par 71.