The Open 2017: It’s hoping for a lot for me to defend – Stenson

Defending Open champion Henrik Stenson believes his chances of regaining possession of the Claret Jug are on the up, but only by five per cent.

Swede Stenson cut a downbeat figure despite firing a final round of 68 in the Scottish Open on Sunday, the 41-year-old carding six birdies in the space of nine holes at Dundonald Links before dropping shots on the 15th and 18th.

The 41-year-old said it was “hoping for a lot” for him to emulate Padraig Harrington in winning back-to-back Open titles at Royal Birkdale, but his attitude had improved slightly by the time of his pre-championship press conference.

“The spirits might be another five per cent up compared to Sunday,” said Stenson, who won in record-breaking fashion at Royal Troon 12 months ago after a thrilling final-day duel with America’s Phil Mickelson.

“It could have been a good finish at the Scottish Open. I lipped out for eagle on 14 to go to seven under for the round and then finished four under. I guess it was a bit of frustration on that (which came out) in one of the interviews after the round there.

“But at the same time I don’t feel like I’ve had the consistency I want to have, and to be honest I didn’t think I had that last year if I compare it to 2013 for instance.

“Even though it was the best year of my career last year, I felt it was well timed, as well. I played my best at a few events that really mattered. I’m kind of working on that, trying to get that consistency back.

“Whether it’s going to be good enough this week or not, I can’t tell you, but I couldn’t tell you how I was going to win before the week last year either. In golf, I guess you’re only a couple of good shots and picking up some nice solid feelings away from having a really good week.

“I worked hard my whole career to be able to win that championship last year and I can’t really put the pressure on myself that I’m going to win it again. It took a lot of chances to win that one, so I’m just going to go out there and do my best.”