Wakefield show stunning form to lift Leeds Union junior net championship

Have your say

WAKEFIELD recorded an impressive six-shot victory in the Leeds Union’s junior net team championship at Scarcroft.

Thirteen-year-old Max Adams has brought his handicap down by nine shots this season to edge into single figures on nine.

He carded a 77 for a net 68 score that was matched by team-mate Max Heath.

The 12-year-old, whose handicap has come down to 12 from 17, shot 80.

The duo’s brilliant scoring meant that – with the best two scores counting – the third member of the team, Harry Saville, did not manage to score for the team, even though he shot an excellent 69.

Saville, 13, has shaved 10 shots from his handicap this year, from 27 to 17.

Wakefield have two plus-one players in Yorkshire Boys’ captain Dan Bradbury and George Heath who both generously – having played in the championship in the past – stepped aside to allow Adams, Heath and Saville to enjoy the experience.

A further indication of Wakefield’s strength in depth is illustrated by two other players who were not involved on the day, three-handicapper Ewan Bromley and the club’s junior captain Max Dewing, whose handicap has fallen from 28 to 21.

In the individual category, Heath placed second just ahead of Adams on countback, with Saville fourth.

The winner was Oulton Hall’s Regan Gray, who shot a brilliant net 63 off 27. He helped Oulton to second place behind Wakefield along with club-mates Oliver Maundrill (95-16-79) and Kian Wade (111-31-80).

Third were Sand Moor with Adam Gunn (75-5-70), Daniel Lee (80-5-75) and Toni-Louise Naylor (75-2-73).