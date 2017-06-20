Will Whiteoak is sole Yorkshire survivor in Amateur Championship

SHIPLEY’S Will Whiteoak scored a superb three-under-par 69 at Prince’s to go through to the match play stage of the Amateur Championship with a 141 aggregate.

But his six fellow Yorkshiremen competing in Kent were unable to progress with him.

Lindrick’s Bailey Gill missed out by just two shots after adding a 73 at Royal St George’s to his opening 70.

Yorkshire champion Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall) was one further back with a pair of 72s while English men’s amateur champion Dan Brown (Masham) shot 72 75.

The Oaks’ James Walker carded 74 both days, Wath’s Nick Poppleton 73 79 and Moortown’s David Houlding 76 80.

Whiteoak plays Taunton & Pickeridge’s Tom Sloman in the first round on Wednesday morning, teeing off at 8.12.