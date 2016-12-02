Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson knocks spots off par at leopard Creek

WOODSOME HALL’S Chris Hanson fired an eight-birdie 65 to put himself in the hunt at Leopard Creek in the chase for the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the first title of the 2016-17 wrap-around season.

Hanson sits just one shot behind leader Brandon Stone, of South Africa, having opened with a 69.

The Huddersfield player had four birdies on both his outward and inward halves, the only blemish for the day coming at the par-5 15th.

“I’ve had two patient days of golf, and my focus was really good (yesterday) and I got the reward on the greens,” said Hanson.

“Hopefully I can keep up the good work for two more days.

“It’s a fun course, and one where you get a reward if you drive the ball well.”

Stone fired an eagle at the last to lead by a single shot. After mixing six birdies with two bogeys in his first 17 holes, he coolly slotted in his 10-foot eagle putt at the last to move to 11 under par.

The 23-year-old is one stroke clear of Hanson and defending champion Charl Schwartzel, a four-time winner of the event.

Home favourites George Coetzee and Keith Horne are another shot back on nine under.

Harrogate’s John Parry missed the cut by two shots, his week’s work cut short by virtue of four dropped shots in six holes from the 12th on day two.

Tiger Woods delivered a hugely encouraging second-round performance at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas as his comeback continued.

Returning after two back operations to play competitive golf for the first time since August 2015, the 14-time major winner had a mixed first day, making a superb start before some slip-ups forced him to settle for a one-over-par 73.

Things went much more smoothly for Woods yesterday as he carded seven birdies – including four in his last eight holes – in a bogey-free 65.

Andrew Dodt fired an impressive second-round 67 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the Australian PGA Championship.

The home favourite, who had held the overnight advantage after an opening 65, made birdies on the third, eighth, ninth, 14th, 15th and 17th with a bogey on the last to get to leave him 12 under.