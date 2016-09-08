Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson riding high in Holland after his 66

WOODSOME HALL’S Chris Hanson sits just one shot off the lead after the first round of the KLM Open at The Dutch in Spijk.

His seven-birdie, five-under-par 66 left him in a group of eight behind England’s Ben Evans.

Huddersfield player Hanson, impressing during his first season as a full-time member of the European Tour, started at the 10th and was three under for his first nine with birdies at holes 14, 15 and 17.

He added a fourth at the first hole, bogeyed the second, but then picked up further strokes at holes three, four and eight.

A closing bogey at the ninth cost him a share of the lead, but he commented: “Bogeys happen, it’s all part of it.

“The course has narrow fairways and tough greens.

“It was a steady day, but there’s a long way to go.”

Leader Evans carded seven birdies, four of them in succession from the 12th, with his only bogey coming at the 17th.

He experienced a dramatic end to the 2015 season when he shot a closing 65 at the final event in Hong Kong, which looked to have saved his card, only to finish 111th on the Race to Dubai with only the top 110 retaining their playing privileges.

He was handed a late reprieve when Brooks Koepka failed to play the required number of events, but had been struggling for form this season and missing 10 cuts in his last 13 events has left him down at 143rd in the standings

“I holed a lot of putts early on, I hit a lot of greens and holed a lot of mid-range putts which made the difference,” said Evans.

“I am in a similar position to what I was last year in terms of my card. I need to play well to keep it, but I am confident that I can do that.

“It only takes one good week to turn everything around and I hope this is the week.”

Last week’s European Masters winner Alex Noren carded a 69, while Chris Wood continued his preparations for a maiden Ryder Cup appearance at the end of the month with a round of 72.

Leeds’s Daniel Gavins shot 70, with three birdies and two bogeys.

Harrogate’s John Parry had a 74, with five bogeys overwhelming two birdies, while Malton’s Simon Dyson had a 76 that included three birdies in his first five holes, but also a bogey and a double bogey.

A second double bogey of the day and a triple bogey seven at the first – his 10th – led to his five-over-par total.