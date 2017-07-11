Woodsome Hall’s Morris reaping dividends of long winter’s work

WOODSOME Hall’s Rochelle Morris hopes increased confidence in her putting will help her play her part in England defending their European team title this week.

Morris, already a Curtis Cup player, represents her country for the first time, at the Montado Resort, in Portugal.

Her eye-catching form this season earned her call-up and she puts it down, in part, to increased sharpness on the greens.

“My putting has improved so much over the winter,” she said. “I have never been a bad putter, but mid-range I wasn’t holing enough.

“I’m holing a lot more medium-range putts now – the eight, nine, 10ft putts, those important ones where I would hit it quite close and not sink it and then you are left with a par, which leaves you a bit deflated.

“My stroke was not very good, but I have worked a lot on it over the winter and it is much better now.

“I hammered it out, tedious hours of practice just trying to get my shoulders to move in the right way, and it seems to be paying off because it is definitely better than it was.”

The first step for title-holders England will be to earn one of eight berths in the top flight of the match play stage of the event via two days of stroke play, starting today.