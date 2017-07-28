Woodsome Hall’s Nicola Slater crowned North Region champion

Have your say

WOODSOME Hall’s Nicola Slater won the North Region ladies’ championship by three shots at Alwoodley.

Slater opened with a 74 and added a superb 68, a course record matched by namesake Natasha Slater, of Furness.

Bishop Auckland’s Jessica Hall was runner-up (75 70) while Natasha Slater placed third.

Woodsome Hall’s Slater also took the Clement Bowl for best net 36-hole score.

Romanby’s Lily Downs won the Millenium Ladies Trophy for best 36-hole gross score for players over 18.

The best net score in the 14-16 age category went to Lindrick’s Mia Eales Smith (79 74).

Yorkshire were first in both the best gross and best net aggregate scores.