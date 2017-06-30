Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris gets England call to defend European title

WOODSOME HALL’S Rochelle Morris will add England international honours to her Curtis Cup credentials after being selected to help them defend the European women’s team championship next month.

Morris is part of a line-up that includes Alice Hewson, of Hertfordshire, who was in last year’s gold medal-winning team.

Also included are Lianna Bailey of Leicestershire, Gemma Clews, of Cheshire, Sophie Lamb, of Lancashire, and India Clyburn, of Lincolnshire.

The championship takes place at the Montado golf resort, Portugal, from July 11-15.

As well as winning the Leveret Trophy at Formby, Morris has placed fourth in high-class fields in both the Welsh Open Amateur Stroke play and the St Rule Trophy, and made the match play stages of the British Open Amateur Championship.