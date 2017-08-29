Yorkshire Boys looking to claim national crown after near miss

Have your say

YORKSHIRE will bid for a ninth English Boys’ County Championship crown at Northamptonshire County Golf Club over the next three days.

It is the second successive year they have qualified for the event having retained the Northern Counties Championship at Warrington last month.

They will want to make amends for the disappointment of last year’s national championship when they came up just half a match point short of winning the title at Cumberwell Park.

Team manager Philip Woodcock’s side is Charlie Daughtrey and Ben Schmitt (Rotherham), Michael Hay (Hunley Hall), George Heath (Woodsome Hall), Jack Leversidge (Abbeydale), Callum Macfie (Lindrick) and James Swash (Middlesbrough).

The championship is a round robin competition, with three foursomes each morning and six singles in the afternoon.

First opponents for Yorkshire are Somerset while Staffordshire will play Berks Bucks & Oxon in match two.

Tomorrow the match one winners play the match two losers while the match two winners play the match one losers.

On Thursday the round robin will be completed.