Yorkshire Challenge: £5,000 cash prize awaits competitors for a hole in one

COMPETITORS in this week's Yorkshire Challenge, played on the county's three Ryder Cup venues of Ganton, Moortown and Lindrick, will have a chance to win £5,000 - for just one shot.

Friday, the final day of the three-round competition, which starts on Wednesday, will be 'Five Grand Friday'.

Each course will have a nominated hole where anyone holing his tee shot will win t£5,000 in cash.

All other par-3 holes on the day will carry a special prize ranging from a golfing holiday to Portugal to a set of Taylor Made irons.

This year's competition will feature a live scoring system for players to check results as well as see photos from the day, after and on occasions during the event.

For full details of the Yorkshire Challenge click here

Read the captains' thoughts on the challenge that awaits the competitors at

Ganton

Moortown

Lindrick