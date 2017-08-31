Yorkshire Challenge competitors can land £5,000 with one swing of the club

Have your say

COMPETITORS in next week’s Yorkshire Challenge, played on the county’s three Ryder Cup venues of Ganton, Moortown and Lindrick, will have a chance to win £5,000 – for just one shot.

Friday, the final day of the three-day, three-round competition, will be ‘Five Grand Friday’.

Each course will have a nominated hole where anyone holing his tee shot will win £5,000 in cash.

All other par-3 holes on the day will carry a special prize ranging from a golfing holiday to Portugal to a set of TaylorMade irons.

This year’s competition will feature a live scoring system for players to check results as well as see photos from the day, after and on occasions during the event.

The holes nominated for 'Five Grand Day' are Lindrick, the 18th hole; Ganton, the 5th hole, and Moortown, the 10th hole.

