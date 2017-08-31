Yorkshire Challenge: How Lindrick set new examination paper following course alterations

LINDRICK, along with Ganton and Moortown, will stage the increasingly popular Yorkshire Challenge three-day event from September 6-8.

Ahead of last year's event, Lindrick captain Hugh Firth cautioned those past Yorkshire Challenge competitors returning to the 1957 Ryder Cup venue that they would face a few new obstacles in their path to possible glory.

Dai Rees, captain of Great Britain & Ireland's winning team in the 1957 Ryder Cup at Lindrick.

Lindrick is one of three courses staging this year's Yorkshire Challenge from September 6-8.

But the good news is that they will not have to answer all of the new questions being posed by course alterations.

“We have put some new fairway bunkers in.” says Firth, who is in his second term of membership at Lindrick having returned around 16 years ago following a hiatus.

“There is a new fairway bunker on the first, and also on the 15th and the 17th.

“We have also put some new blue tees in, to create a championship course, but they are not for this competition.

“The second is probably one of the best holes on the course, a long sweep to the left, and we have put a blue tee on there. It used to be 364 yards and is now 394 from the back.

“We have also added 20 yards at the 11th and just over 10 yards to the 17th from the championship tees.

“It is nothing too dramatic, but we are just making it a little bit tighter for the better players, particularly holes like the 11th where you have got to have a good technique to hold your approach shot on the green.”

Firth was a junior member at Lindrick, but had 40 years away before returning on retirement, although he has always lived in the area.

He recalls the stir created by the staging of the 1957 Ryder Cup at the course although he was unable to get to the contest.

“I wasn't here at the Ryder Cup, but I can remember hearing all the excitement about it and it was an astonishing result because no one expected GB & Ireland to win,” says Firth.

“It was totally unexpected and even I can remember the extent of the celebrations. They had been through a long fallow patch and then they won in 1957.

“Obviously the whole thing was out of balance trying to play against just GB & Ireland after the war.

“The Ryder Cup is more prominent now as an event, but it was followed by just keen golfers in those days, it wasn't a general thing. Now it is a big international sporting event.”

Lindrick's Ryder Cup room is a constant reminder to members and visitors alike of the club's place in golfing history, but Firth says: “We are aware of it without wanting to live too much in the past. It is quite a long time ago now.

“The fact that we quite unexpectedly won in 1957 after it being a procession of US victories is why anybody who is interested in golf history knows about Lindrick.

“I think the Yorkshire Challenge is a great opportunity to play three Ryder Cup courses in successive days. We certainly have no problem in filling the event up and there is more enthusiasm for it every year. “And we have got interest from people who want to play national and regional championships here.”