Yorkshire Challenge: Knaresborough duo lead the way on day of scorching hot scoring

BENIGN conditions led to some brilliant scores as the three-day Yorkshire Challenge, held at the county's three Ryder Cup courses, got underway.

The fourth annual staging of this hugely popular trilateral pairs event saw more than 350 golfers commence battle at Ganton, Moortown and Lindrick.

Longcliffe's Michael Isaac and Steve Clarke scored 46pts at Lindrick and lie second in the Supreme Overallchampionship after day one of the Yorkshire Challenge.

And it was at the latter that the lowest scores were produced, with three pairs sitting at the top of the leader board on 46pts, led by Knaresborough's Gary Young and Kevin Walsh.

On count back they left Longcliffe's Michael Isaac and Steve Clarke in second place, with John Webster (Bedale) and Roger Parry (Rudding Park) third.

Andy Towens and Robin Griffiths, from Burnham & Berrow, also required count back to take first place at Ganton after Robert Kevan Yardley (Horwich) and Simon Moore (Turton) had matched their 44pt tally.

Pleasington's Andrew and Mark Walsh were outright winners at Moortown on 43pts, two clear of second-placed Andrew Dawson Gerard (Royal Lytham & St Annes) and Leek's Phil Davies, who needed count back to relegate Durham's Chris Brown and Dave Dickinson to third.

Walsh and Young offset an opening birdie with a bogey at the fourth at Lindrick before Walsh put the pairing in overdrive with five consecutive birdies from the seventh hole.

Young made it a sixth consecutive three-point hole for the pairing at the 12th and they added four more in the last five holes.

At Ganton, Towens and Griffiths contributed two birdies each on the way out and their momentum was only temporarily halted by a bogey at 10.

Towens produced a net eagle at the 13th and although a second bogey of the day followed at 15, Towens closed with three net birdies.

Andrew and Mark Walsh parred the first and then had four birdies in the next five holes, three from Andrew.

Coming home they produced a pair of birdies apiece and Mark added a net eagle for good measure.

Defending champions Martin Barber and Brian Hill (Howley Hall) scored 37pts at Ganton, showing their class by recovering from a start that saw them amass just two points from the first three holes.

They bounced back with four birdies in a row and added three more on the inward nine, as well as a net eagle from Hill.

Each of the pairs will play all three courses to produce an overall winner.