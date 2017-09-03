Yorkshire crowned Northern Counties League champions for third year in succession

YORKSHIRE swept aside Cumbria 14-4 at Hessle in their final match of the season to retain their Northern Counties League title.

Captain Darryl Berry has led the side to their third consecutive championship and they will head to Trevose at the end of the month looking to retain their English men's county finals crown.

Yorkshire laid the foundation for their victory at Hessle with a 6-0 clean sweep in the foursomes, with none of the six matches going further than the 16th green.

In the afternoon singles, Berry was able to field all three Yorkshire players who represented England in the recent Home Internationals at Moortown. However, Dan Brown (Masham) and David Hague (Malton & Norton) both lost, but sandwiched in between was a win for Shipley's Will Whiteoak.

Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Bailey Gill (Lindrick) and Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) collected full points in the next three games to assure Yorkshire of victory on the day and for the season.

There were further home singles victories for Nick Poppleton (Wath), James Cass (Fulford), Jamie Harrison (Rotherham) and Jack Lampkin (Bracken Ghyll).

Northumberland beat Cheshire 11-7 at Chester to claim second place behind Yorkshire while Lancashire beat Durham 12.5-5.5 at Dinsdale Spa.