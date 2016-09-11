Yorkshire golf: Ben Hutchinson leads impressive showing from White Rose quartet

HOWLEY Hall’s Ben Hutchinson placed third in England Golf’s Champion of Champions weekend at Woodhall Spa where all four Yorkshire representatives finished inside the top 16.

Hutchinson shot 74 70, leaving him five shots behind winner Ben Amor (Marlborough) in the men's event, past winners of which have included Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood and Nick Faldo.

Selby’s Megan Garland finished fourth in the women’s event with a 75, two adrift of Catherine Roberts (Pleasington).

Hessle's Alan Wright was 12th in the senior men's competition (78 81), a quadruple bogey at the last costing him a top-10 finish. Newbury & Crookham's David Niven won on 147 (73 74).

Moortown's Tom Gray was 16th in the boys' competition, carding 79 82 as Hillside's Oliver Clarke triumphed on 147 (74 73).

The events pitted the country's county champions against their peers.