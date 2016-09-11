Yorkshire golf: Bondhay make hay in sunshine to secure ADP trophy

BONDHAY are the new YLCGA Alternative Day Player champions after victory on finals day at Crosland Heath.

They were the leading qualifier and took their place alongside Crow Nest Park, Sand Moor and Cottingham Parks.

The semi-finals saw Bondhay prove too strong for Cottingham, winning all three games, while Sand Moor won a tight match against Crow Nest 2-1.

The final was played in beautiful sunshine, and through the turn Sand Moor were up in two games with Bondhay narrowly up in the third.

Bondhay went on to take an early lead by winning the third game, and by the time the first game out reached the 18th Denise Fox was one up and needing only a half to secure an overall victory. A good chip made sure victory was hers and Bondhay's.

The ADP league was set up to accommodate the needs of working players and its popularity has necessitated the need for some changes.

In future the ADP League will be known as the Weekend League.