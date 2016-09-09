Yorkshire golf: Captain Dawn Clegg says White Rose ladies are primed for English Women’s County Finals success at Waterlooville

YORKSHIRE captain Dawn Clegg says she is "in awe" of the players who will look to win the English Women’s County Finals title at Waterlooville next week.

The county will be seeking their 12th success in the event and Clegg believes her eight-woman team could not be better prepared.

"I think they are all very determined, they want this, and I am just in awe of them, quite frankly," said the Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association captain.

"Their golf is splendid, they work together as a team and they very much support each other, so as far as preparation is concerned I don't think we could have done anymore."

Preparation involved a visit to the Hampshire course last month by performance manager Carole Waights and coach Steve Robinson .

Robinson – who also coaches the English Ladies national squad as well as Yorkshire’s men’s and boys’ teams - briefed the team during a practice get-together last week on the strategy required for each hole at Waterlooville.

"Steve has given the girls a very constructive and very precise plan of how to play each hole," said Clegg. "We know it is a very tight course - very tight.

"We are going down on Saturday and will walk the course and then we have a practice round on Sunday, the captains' meeting and photographs will be taken of the teams. That takes care of things until Monday morning."

Monday is when the action gets underway with Yorkshire facing five different competitors on successive days, each match consisting of three morning foursomes and six afternoon singles.

Up against them will be Norfolk (East Region champions), Staffordshire (Midlands North), Gloucestershire (South West), Surrey (South), and Buckinghamshire (Midlands South).

Yorkshire represent the North after winning the Northern Counties Match Week title at Penrith.

Clegg and her team have sorted out their foursomes pairings although circumstances will demand a degree of flexibility.

"We have got our foursomes pairings and obviously we will see how they go," she said. "I am confident they are strong pairings and I think they will get on well and do the work they have got to do, but it is five days, so there will be a period of time when people need resting.

"We will have all that to consider and obviously the girls will tell us if they feel they shouldn't play."

Yorkshire title holder Megan Garland (Selby) will join up with the team on Sunday evening after representing the county in the Champion of Champions event at Woodhall Spa that day.

Waiting for her will be team-mates Rochelle Morris and Melissa Wood (Woodsome Hall), Olivia Winning (Rotherham), Cleckheaton's Megan Clarke and Olivia Hamilton, Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe), and Hickleton's Alison Knowles.

Huddersfield's Megan Lockett and Hallamshire's Holly Morgan would have been considered for team selection, but Lockett is in Mexico where she will represent Wales in the World Amateur Team championship and Morgan has begun university in the USA.

"This team, they are old hands at this, they have a lot of experience and know exactly what they need to do," said Clegg.

"Other than Alison Knowles and Olivia Winning, they have all played in previous County Finals - either at Wilmslow in 2013 or Belton Park in 2014.

"And obviously we have got a Curtis Cup player in Rochelle - so they do know what they're doing and they have been playing golf morning, noon and night all summer.

"I was at the scratch team finals at Fulford on Tuesday and I was watching Megan Clarke and Hannah Holden slotting in putts from all over the shop. I said to them, 'well this is good practice for next week'.

"I feel that I am just a housekeeper, really, making sure they've got what they need food wise and everything else wise."

Yorkshire will hope to be greeted by better weather than the cold, wet and windy climate experienced during their success at Northern Counties Match Week.

"I haven't even looked at the weather forecast for next week," said Clegg. "All I can say is when we were up at Penrith - and remember that was in July - we had to go and buy gloves and mittens for the girls; that was ridiculous weather.

"But we're ready this time, just in case, and my car is full."