Yorkshire golf: Cookridge Hall’s Tom Broxup to gauge himself against EuroPro’s finest

COOKRIDGE HALL’S Tom Broxup, one of the county’s leading amateur players, will test himself in professional company this week as he takes part in the Clipper Logistics Championship, starting at Moor Allerton today.

It is one of the closing events on the 2016 schedule of the EuroPro Tour, European tournament golf’s third tier.

Entry is free during its three-day duration and offers spectators the chance to get a close-up view of a wealth of golfing talent.

Broxup is one of two amateurs in the field, while also in the competition are two Yorkshiremen who have turned pro since lifting the England men’s amateur championship – Huddersfield’s Nick Marsh, 2014 champion, and Hillsborough’s Joe Dean (2015).

Their erstwhile county team-mate Jonathan Thomson, of Rotherham, will also be in action.

He only joined the paid ranks a few weeks ago, but lifted the The Glenfarclas Open title in Renfrewshire in just his third professional event.

Moor Allerton’s Lewis Clarke and James Whitaker will hope to put local knowledge to good use while Hornsea’s Steve Uzzell will try to go one step further than last year when he placed second in the Clipper Logistics Championship over the same venue when it was a 72-hole event.

Moor Allerton’s Course Manager, Adam Matthews, says that planning for the event began six months ago.

“This year’s event is held three weeks later than last year, and that brings with it a whole new set of challenges,” he says in an on-line blog.

“It sits right in the period where I like to carry out my heavy greens renovation programme, and that’s normally at the end of a very hectic fixture schedule and when the greens are ultimately ready for a breather.

“The daylight hours start to fall back quite quickly and that limits the working time we can have out on the course. “

He adds: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the greens staff to put the skill sets into action on a bigger stage, and work towards providing a playing surface fit for professionals, and television cameras.

“Although we have a small crew here at the moment for a 27-hole venue, the work rate and dedication is second to none.

“The team do not take any holidays in the two to three week period around the tournament and a common working day becomes a 13-14 hour shift between 5am and 8pm.

“This isn’t just a strain on the guys, but also on their families as many of the team have young children. All preparation work is planned and carried out in and amongst day-to-day members’ fixtures and visiting societies, and while also maintaining holes 1-9.”