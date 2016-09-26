Yorkshire golf: Country's finest to compete at Alwoodley for North of England Open crown

ALWOODLEY, joint stage for last year's English men's amateur championship, again plays host to a stellar field for this week's North of England Open Amateur Championship.

Almost 160 players submitted entries for one of the Northern Counties Union's flagship events, which will run from Tuesday through to Thursday.

The field is restricted to 117 by the amount of daylight available and more than half of the field are plus two or better.

Twenty eight counties from England, plus some from Wales, Scotland and Ireland, will be represented and 20 of the top 30 players on England Golf's Order of Merit will be in action.

Among those is current English men's champion Dan Brown (Masham), who completed a hat-trick for Yorkshire in the competition by following in the footsteps of Huddersfield's Nick Marsh and Joe Dean, then of Lindrick.

At the weekend, Brown helped Yorkshire to their first English Men’s County Championship success in nine years as as captain Darryl Berry's side took the title at Sandwell Park

Reigning champion at Alwoodley will be Adam Chapman, from Carus Green, in Cumbria. He has won the trophy for the last two years, at Pannal, the joint host of the 2015 English men's amateur championship.