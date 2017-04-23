Search

Yorkshire golf: Crow Nest’s bright display wins Halifax Huddersfield team title

Winners Crow Nest, from left, Louie Walsh, Harry Mowl and James Edwards with Peter Thomson, HHDU vice president, who presented all the trophies. With them are Elland president Peter Gul and Roy Lofts, HHDU competition secretary.

CROW NEST made the most of glorious conditions at Elland to lift the Halifax Huddersfield Union’s junior team championship.

The three-player team, made up of Louie Walsh, Harry Mowl and James Edwards, produced a gross aggregate of 144, with the best two scores counting.

Outlane, who had the best net score at Elland, l-r;Ryan Lawton, Joe Beeby and Jessica Hirst.

Girls competed in the event for the first time and Jessica Hirst wasted no time in making a mark on the competition – sponsored by Berties Catering, of Elland – by helping Outlane win the best net team prize with a score of 136.

Her partners were Ryan Lawton and Joe Beeby, the latter recording the best net individual score.

Edwards, of title-winners Crow Nest, produced the best gross individual score.

