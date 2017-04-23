Yorkshire golf: Crow Nest’s bright display wins Halifax Huddersfield team title

CROW NEST made the most of glorious conditions at Elland to lift the Halifax Huddersfield Union’s junior team championship.

The three-player team, made up of Louie Walsh, Harry Mowl and James Edwards, produced a gross aggregate of 144, with the best two scores counting.

Outlane, who had the best net score at Elland, l-r;Ryan Lawton, Joe Beeby and Jessica Hirst.

Girls competed in the event for the first time and Jessica Hirst wasted no time in making a mark on the competition – sponsored by Berties Catering, of Elland – by helping Outlane win the best net team prize with a score of 136.

Her partners were Ryan Lawton and Joe Beeby, the latter recording the best net individual score.

Edwards, of title-winners Crow Nest, produced the best gross individual score.