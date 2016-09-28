Yorkshire golf: English champion Dan Brown leads North of England Open at Alwoodley

MASHAM'S Dan Brown holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the North of England Open Amateur championship at Alwoodley.

The English men's amateur champion carded a second consecutive one-under-par 70 to leave Saunton's Jack Burnage (72 70) alone in second place.

Three other Yorkshiremen are tied for fifth place, five shots adrift of Brown.

Malton & Norton's David Hague lowered his first-round score of 74 by three shots on day two, Shipley's Will Whiteoak added a 75 having opened with a one-under-par 70, a sequence matched by Wath's Nick Poppleton.

The championship concludes with two rounds on Thursday.