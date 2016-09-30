Yorkshire golf: Ex-White Rose player Nikki Dunn enjoys success in the sun in Lombard Trophy

FORMER Yorkshire county player Nikki Dunn partnered amateur Sue Kiddle to victory in the inaugural WPGA Lombard Trophy.

Dunn, who is attached to Dinsdale Spa GC, in County Durham, is in her second year as a PGA Assistant.

As an amateur, she represented not only Yorkshire but was also a member of the England squad and spent four years playing the game at college in the USA.

At Pestana Vila Sol, Portugal, she and 18-handicapper Kiddle triumphed in the inaugural women’s edition of one of Europe's largest pro-ams.

Level on three under par with Wike Ridge and Ormskirk after the first round of the event, the Dinsdale Spa duo had moved one ahead by the turn on day two.

They went on to repeat their opening round of 69 for a six-under-par aggregate and a win by three shots from the Wike Ridge pair of WPGA member Eleanor Robinson and Gill Swaby-Ward. Ormskirk’s Ali Gray and Sara Fitzgerald finished a shot further back.

The eventual champions overwhelmed two bogeys on the back nine with four birdies.

“We played steadily, playing one shot at a time and didn’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Dunn. “We worked well as a pair. When one of us was needed we stepped in.

"It’s a great start to my career as a pro and I’m delighted Lombard and the PGA have invited the women to play in this. It’s something else women can get involved with and make our mark.”

Keighley professional Andrew Rhodes and amateur partner Luke Roberts were placed second going into the second round of the men's event following a four-under-par 68.

However, a level-par 72 was not enough as Hartford, six under for the final half a dozen holes, posted a 10-under-par 62 for an 11-under aggregate and one-shot victory over first-round leaders Cirencester.