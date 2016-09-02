Yorkshire golf: Frank and Linda Mallinson master Huddersfield to win greensomes crown

HUSBAND and wife Frank and Linda Mallinson produced a scorching score to match the conditions at Huddersfield in the annual Fixby Masters.

Over 30 couples competed in the greensomes medal and a track superbly maintained by head greenkeeper Ben Turner and his team, combined with fine conditions, led to Eddy Brown and Maria Tempest placing only third with a net 64, six under par.

If they were surprised, Robert and Phyllis Hall must have been even more shocked to learn, at the evening supper and prize giving, that their 62.8 was good enough for runners-up spot, but not the trophy itself. That went to the Mallinsons, who came in with a fantastic 61.4 net.

Prizes for twos were handed out to David and Sue Ramsbottom, Adrian and Pat Poole, Brown and Tempest, Tony and Sandra Paul, and Derek and Christine Barnett.