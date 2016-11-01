Yorkshire golf: Greg Nelson and Nigel Myers secure Alliance win for Ripon City

RIPON CITY duo Greg Nelson, a former Oakdale member, and Nigel Myers teamed up to win the Oakdale Winter Alliance.

Over 100 players took part on a mild, dry autumnal day, tackling a course in great shape.

Thirsk Shield winners Will Kirkup and Olivia Searle, of Pannal.

The scores reflected the favourable conditions, with 80 per cent of the field scoring par or better.

Five pairs finished with 43pts, but only two of those combinations got in the prizes.

After a steady start, a birdie on the seventh fired up Nelson and Myers, and they finished with a superb tally of 46pts.

Harrogate's Gordon Beattie and Derek Helme thought they had second place sewn up after accumulating 45pts, but were overtaken by Leo Meaney and Neil Pickard.

Playing in one of the last groups, the Masham pair edged the runners-up spot, 17-16, on the back six.

Ripon City's Anthony Blackwell and Andrew Matey were fourth with the day's only 44pt total, while Otley's Mike Yeates and Nigel Roberts claimed fifth place ahead of club-mates Graham Holden and Kevin Walsh, who came sixth despite 23pts on the back nine.

Twenty two twos were scored, including four by the partnership of Tony Magrs, the Ripon City captain, and Richard Stockdale.

Magrs's came on holes three and nine while Stockdale's were carded on the 12th and 16th.

Result: 46pts: G Nelson (12) and N Myers (19) Ripon City; 45: L Meaney (13) and N Pickard (19) Masham; G Beattie (10) and D Helme (18) Harrogate; 44: A Blackburn (8) and A Makey (11), Ripon City; 43: M Yeates (14) and N Roberts (12) Otley; K Walsh (21) and G Holden (21) Knaresborough.

Rudding Park hosted the 2016 Junior Jamboree, an 18-hole better ball Stableford, with Pannal's Will Kirkup and Olivia Searle claiming the Thirsk Shield.

They amassed 47pts to beat Pannal club-mates Sam Brook and James Matthews into second place.

A stiff breeze had failed to restrain the youngsters' enthusiasm, and there were some excellent scores.

It needed a countback to decide third and fourth places with Hana Rothwell and Matthew Whardall from the home club just beating Richard Fawcett and Connor Stout, of Thirsk and Northallerton.

Will Edson and Alex Mackinnon, from Romanby, came fifth with 42pts.

Hessle's Pro's Better Ball was won by John Wilson and Adrian Wilkinson with a 62, although count back was required to relegate Paul Harman and Paul Johnston to second place. Brian Drake and Danny Oakes were third, a shot back.

The Pro's Individual Stableford produced a convincing win for Karl Thorne with an excellent 47pt total.

Grahame Fieldsend was second, three points back, himself having a three-point gap on third-placed Don Parker.

Catterick's Pro's Stableford was also won with a 47-point tally, Alex Ayres.

He finished five clear of Raju Dura and eight ahead of third-placed Jake Davies.

Hornsea's midweek Stableford was fiercely contested with Steve Bowling coming out on top on 39pts, just better than Jon Raw and two better than Dave Blanchard.

Victory in the Pro's Stableford went to Tom Elder with 42pts. John Thackray Snr was second, a point adrift, with Stephen Hawkins third on 40.