Yorkshire golf: Hallamshire's Barclay Brown earns spot in England boy's squad

BARCLAY BROWN, of Hallamshire, is one of eight newcomers to break into the England boys' squad.

Norfolk’s Toby Briggs is the only player who was a member of last year’s squad.

Brown was the leading Under-18 player at the North of England Youths’ championship this year and also reached the match play stages of the British boys’ championship.

An Under-16 boy international, he was joint runner-up in the Scottish Under-16 championship and 15th in the Italian Under-16 open.

He won all six of his matches when representing Yorkshire in the English boys’ county finals.

He is joined by Gloucestershire’s Jack Cope, Hertfordshire’s Danny Daniels, Surrey’s Angus Flanagan, Michael Gilbert of Essex, Conor Gough and Kristian Tannum Donaldson of Berks, Bucks & Oxon, and Thomas Plumb of Dorset.

Besides amassing a host of individual success, Briggs, Flanagan and Gilbert were all in England’s winning team at the Boys’ Home Internationals; Cope, Daniels and Tannum Donaldson were in the team that won the Canadian International Junior Challenge; and Brown, Gough and Plumb have been successful Under-16 internationals.

Last year Brown usurped Masters champion Danny Willett to become the youngest winner of the Sheffield Plate.