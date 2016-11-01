Yorkshire golf: Hessle pairing Dianne Kingswood and Joan Cormack lift EYLWGA match play title

HESSLE have ended a 15-year wait to win the East Yorkshire Ladies Winter Golf Association's match play championship.

Their lady vice captain Dianne Kingswood and partner Joan Cormack beat a Ganton pair 2&1 in the foursomes final at Scarborough South Cliff.

The association has 18 clubs and two clubs each year act as hosts rather than taking part.

Scarborough North Cliff staged the first round and quarter-finals and Scarborough South Cliff the semi-finals and final.

Hessle were taken to the 19th hole by Hainsworth Park before getting across the first hurdle on their path to the championship and Bridlington's duo were only beaten on the final green in the last eight.

York extended Hessle even further than had Hainsworth Park, only going down at the 20th hole in their semi-final while Ganton won 3 & 2 against Fulford.

The morning matches were played in really wintry conditions, rain and strong winds but luckily the afternoon weather improved with sunshine, a rainbow and even the moon in the sky late afternoon! The afternoon match v Ganton was another very tight match resulting in Hessle winning 2 and 1.

We are extremely proud of Di and Joan, lovely that they have won in Pam's President's year and wish them (and the other Hessle pairs playing in the Alliance) every success in the forthcoming season which starts on 13th October at Hainsworth Park, followed by competitions at Fulford in November and Ganton in December.