Yorkshire golf: Howley Hall eyeing trip to Spain for national finals

HOWLEY HALL continue to fly the flag for Yorkshire in a national competition won last year by Malton & Norton, and stand just one match away from the finals, which will be held in Spain in November.

The side, captained by Becki O’Grady, defeated Rochdale 3-2 on home soil on Monday in a tense encounter that earned them a place in the quarter-finals of an event that attracts more than 3,000 clubs.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Howley Hall have seen off Hanging Heaton, Manor (Drighlington), Tankersley Park, Wath, Woodsome Hall, Hainsworth Park – who had earlier knocked out the holders – and now Rochdale.

“Rochdale were a really good side, really good players,” said O’Grady, who is the club’s lady captain this year and recently reached the last four of the American Golf UK long driving championships.

“We lost in the first match out, but Joy Naylor, out second, won and I was out last but won my match on the 15th, 4&3.

“When Abby Edson won on the 17th 3&1 we were through.”

Jean Jenkinson and Gill Hood completed the team against Rochdale while Janet Roberts, Alison Mowat and Diana Lessing – who had been involved in earlier matches – played their part on Monday by caddying.

Next Monday’s draw could see Howley Hall face a trip down to Bude in Cornwall or possibly up to Scotland.

The winning quarter-finalists will compete in the Mail on Sunday Classic semi-finals and final at the El Rompido resort, in Spain.