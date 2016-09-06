Yorkshire golf: Huddersfield defeat Malton & Norton to complete YLCGA scratch team treble

HUDDERSFIELD scratch team are celebrating after retaining their Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association title, at Fulford, to complete a hat-trick of consecutive wins.

They defeated Ganton 5-2 in the semi-finals while Malton & Norton were winning 4-3 against Hallamshire, who had been the leading qualifier.

In the final, Huddersfield edged Malton & Norton 4&3.

Former Yorkshire champion Emma Brown beat 2015 title-holder Megan Lockett two up, but the next two matches went Huddersfield's way.

Two young county players, Megan Clarke and Hannah Holden, both put in good performances, winning 4&3 and 5&4 respectively in the next two matches to put the champions on their way to overall victory.

In the play-off for the Division Two scratch title, Alwoodley were the leading qualifiers, but were defeated 4.5-2.5 by Garforth.