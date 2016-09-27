Yorkshire golf: Huddersfield's Chris Lander retains his Halifax-Huddersfield match play crown

HUDDERSFIELD'S Chris Lander showed he was in no mood to give up his Halifax-Huddersfield Union match play title as he romped to a 6&5 victory over Queensbury's Sam Town in the final.

The pair had qualified for the JR Crawshaw Memorial Trophy by finishing in the top 32 of the union's stroke play championship, which had seen Jamie Smith (Halifax) lift the PS Cockroft Trophy.

Halifax-Huddersfield Union president Stuart Naylor presents the junior match play trophy to Huddersfield's Tom North.

Lander and Town both had to contend with very windy.conditions in the 36-hole final, with the former emerging firmly on top at his former club, Halifax Bradley Hall.

The 2015 champion's defence of his crown had begun with a tight battle against Halifax's Darrren Davison that required an extra sudden-death hole before Lander progressed.

Lightcliffe's Frazer Scholefield was beaten 2&1 in round two before the champion dismissed his former Halifax Bradley Hall club-mate Elliott Lister 7&6 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, Lander ended Smith's hopes of pulling off the double of the union match and stroke play titles, winning one up.

Halifax-Huddersfield Union fourball better ball winners Dean Hooson and Richard Whitworth, of Halifax GC, with, left, the union's president elect John Turner (Crow Nest Park) and, right, Roy Lofts (Halifax Bradley Hall), a union executive member who ran the competition.

Town had seen off former PS Cockroft Trophy holder Steve Martin (West End, Halifax) 5&4 in round one and Crow Nest Park's Harry Mowl 3&2 at the second stage.

Dewsbury's Ashley Johnson was defeated 5&3 in the last eight and Meltham's Tom Hunt one up in the semi-finals.

Huddersfield also supplied the winner of the junior match play championship, Tom North beating James Edwards (Crow Nest Park) 5&4 in the final.

The union's fourball better ball competition was held at Dewsbury with the winners - Halifax's Dean Hooson and Richard Whitworth - coming from the penultimate group.

The competition was sponsored by the Kelcol Bedding Company.