Yorkshire golf: Julia Whittington turns fine back nine into Harrogate seniors title win

JULIA WHITTINGTON, of Oakdale, is the new Harrogate & District Union ladies seniors champion after victory at Ripon City.

She topped a 52-string field, one-third of which were her club-mates, with 38pts.

Oakdale members made numerical advantage count as they lifted half of the prizes, including the winner's silver salver.

After a cold, misty start conditions improved so much that by mid-afternoon temperatures were in the high 20s.

Scores improved correspondingly and Whittington's tally of 38 - which included four pars on a back nine worth 22pts - gave her a lead of eight at one stage.

Her ultimate margin of victory was two as Knaresborough's Lynda Grey finished runner-up with 36.

Oakdale's Karen Leake, playing in one of the final groups, overtook Anne Stebbing (Masham) for third place.

Otley's Jenny Shaw not only won the 75-plus age group with 32pts but also finished eighth overall.