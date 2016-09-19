Yorkshire golf: Keighley's Andrew Rhodes and Luke Roberts aiming for Lombard Trophy glory

KEIGHLEY professional Andrew Rhodes and club member Luke Roberts head for Portugal this week hoping to land one of Europe’s top pro-am titles.

Head PGA Professional Rhodes and amateur Roberts will go head to head with 13 other clubs in the 36-hole grand final of the Lombard Trophy, which is supported by Coca Cola and carries a £41,500 prize fund, including £12,000 to the winning professional.

More than 700 clubs entered the popular PGA National Pro-Am Championship, which will reach its climax at Pestana’s Vila Sol Golf & Resort Hotel on the Algarve from September 22-23.

Rhodes will relish the experience more than most having gone close to reaching the grand final on a number of occasions only to fall just short.

Rhodes and Roberts, a dentistry supplier, clinched their place with an eight-under-64 at the regional final back in June, an event held at Fulford.

“One year we came top and even had our photos taken as winners," recalled Rhodes. "That was a bit presumptuous as the last group came in and made the same score as us then won on count back.

“I’ve come second in this as well so to finally get to the final for the first time is great.”

A Wike Ridge pairing will be looking to etch their name in as the first winners of the WPGA Lombard Trophy.

PGA Professional Eleanor Robinson and her amateur partner Gill Swaby-Ward will compete in the inaugural staging of the 36-hole tournament, which will be held at Pestana’s Vila Sol in tandem with the men's event.

The competition, involving female PGA pros and amateurs, was launched this year with the aim of encouraging more women to play golf.

The pair earned their place by shooting a three-under-par 69 in a qualifier at Dunham Forest and will face five other clubs in the grand final – Ormskirk, Bryn Meadows, Witney Lakes, Dinsdale Spa and Etchinghill.

How Rhodes and Roberts made it to Portugal