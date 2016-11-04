Yorkshire golf: Malton & Norton's David Hague sets bar high for 2017

MALTON & Norton's David Hague rounded of a successful season by setting a new course record of 63 on the Park Course at his home club.

And already he has mapped out a course towards further improvement next year.

He has set the bar high with a 2016 campaign that included two Yorkshire Order of Merit successes - in the Pannal Rose and Vardon Grip events - to place third in the final rankings.

He also qualified for the Brabazon Trophy and reached the third round of the match play stage of the English Amateur Championship at Ganton.

Within the York Union he produced a tour de force, winning its Open, match play, Crossley Trophy and order of merit. His closing handicap was plus 3.3.

“I have been pleased with the progress made this season," said Hague, who led the Yorkshire championship at Moortown after the first round before eventually finishing fifth.

"I worked very hard on my game, as well as my strength and conditioning, and this has really helped.

"It’s great to have such excellent facilities at Malton, and I am now looking forward to spending some time abroad working on my game over the winter.”