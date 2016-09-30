Yorkshire golf: Mannion sisters ensure Moortown ladies savour double success

MOORTOWN ladies have won the Leeds Evening League for the third time in four years.

Susan Mannion led her team to victory in the competition, which involved nine other Leeds teams.

Andrew Ramsden is presented with the Bon Bon Dish from Huddersfield president Charles Webb after winning the Annual Past Captains' Trip competition.

She received the trophy during a presentation dinner held at Moortown, also attended by ladies from rivals Alwoodley, Moor Allerton, Calverley, Wike Ridge, Leeds, Scarcroft, Horsforth, Cookridge and Roundhay.

Susan’s sister Christine, organiser of Moortown's team in the North Leeds Ladies’ Alliance, has matched her sibling's achievement by leading her side to the same achievement - three titles in four years.

Last year Moortown ladies won all five team events that they entered - the Leeds Evening League, the North Leeds Ladies Alliance and three Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association competitions – the A and B team finals and Scratch Division 2 qualifier, the latter earning them the Sue Johnson Trophy and promotion into Division One.

Andrew Ramsden won the Bon Bon Dish after triumphing over two days of hard-fought competition in Huddersfield's Annual Past Captains’ Trip, staged this year at Rockcliffe Hall, near Darlington.

Having organised the trip himself, Fixby's 2013 captain was on top form over the testing Championship layout, which saw him win the trophy for the second time in three years.

Willow Valley saw some excellent scores returned in their weekly Stableford competition, which produced a father and son double.

Ahsan Khan scored an excellent 43pts to win the First Division and his son Habib won the Second Division with 38.

Runner-up to Khan senior was Jon Shaw with 40 while Mark Astin finished behind Habib on count back.

Willow Valley's final major of the year saw Phil Hartley end up on top with a net 70 in tough conditions. Gary Whitworth finished in second place, a shot behind, pipping Karl Larkin via count back.

James Stephen won the club's 2016 Major Order of Merit. He was the only player to score points in every major this season by finishing in the top 15 in each event.

Hornsea's Mid Week Stableford Division One winner was Paul Brummitt with 36pts, on count back from Jon Naylor and Alan Barker.

Naylor required three more points to lift the Coronation Cup, Rees Brown placing second with 35 on count back from Peter Mounfield.

The Brodrick Cup proved a keenly-contested affair with Steve Prout edging Rich Close into second place by one point with a 38pt total. Steve Fawcett placed third, denied runner-up spot on count back by Close.

Will Marshall accumulated an impressive 41pts to win the Junior CH Atkin Trophy, finishing no fewer than nine clear of runner-up Harry Anderson.

Hessle's medal saw Charles Fountain (76-11-65) triumph in Division One, two shots clear of Greg Tinker (74-7-67) with Roger Gillingwater (79-10-69) third.

Division Two honours went to Conrad Hartley (79-14-65), five shots clear of runner-up Graham Collins (82-12-70) and third-placed John Wilson (82-12-70).

Asa Hancock prevailed in Division Three with 85-19-66, one better than James Ogilvie (86-19-67) and two better than Neil Hartley (92-24-68).

The Pro's Stableford was won by Mike Cross with 45pts, leaving him five clear of Hartley and six ahead of Gary Hughes.

Ghyll's Sean Lemon took the club's Nelson Trophy with a score of 73-6-67, one shot ahead of Shaun Hills (75-7-68), who took the Division One prize.

Andy Smith (85-15- 70) headed Division Two on the card from Paul Schofield (86-16-70), while Paul Oldroyd (93-18- 75) was the pick of Division Three, again on count back, from Dan Inman (92-17-75).

Pat Parrington returned a score of 34pts to take first prize in the Ghyll Past Ladies Captains’ competition ahead of Jude Blades (31) and Rosemary Fort (30).

In the Ladies September medal, Barbara Chapman (99-20-79) took the laurels, while Eileen Chapple (107-21-86) and Susan Tattersall (103-16-87) completed the placings.