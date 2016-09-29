Yorkshire golf: Masham's Dan Brown sweeps to North of England Open title at Alwoodley

MASHAM'S Dan Brown has added the North of England Open Amateur championship to his English men's amateur title triumph.

And Cavendish's George Bloor - the man beaten by two holes in the English final at Ganton - was once again forced to accept runner-up spot behind the Yorkshire county player.

This time he was a distant second as Brown produced a stunning four-round display at Alwoodley, winning by nine shots.

He had led by two at the halfway stage following a pair of one-under-par 70s and added consecutive 71s on Thursday in difficult conditions.

Bloor finished alone in second place (72 71 71 77) while Carus Green's Adam Chapman - looking for a third consecutive triumph in the event - shared fourth place.

Alongside Chapman on nine-over 293 were Malton & Norton's David Hague (74 71 73 75) and Wath's Nick Poppleton (70 75 72 76).

Lindrick's Nathan Fell shared ninth place after rounds of 73 76 71 75 with his club-mate Bailey Gill (72 77 74 73) and Fulford's James Cass 75 72 72 77) a shot further back.

Almost 160 players submitted entries for one of the Northern Counties Union's flagship events, the field being restricted to 117 by the amount of daylight available.

More than half of the field were plus two or better. Twenty eight counties from England, plus some from Wales, Scotland and Ireland, were represented and 20 of the top 30 players on England Golf's Order of Merit took part.

