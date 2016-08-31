Yorkshire Golf: National champions back to bolster White Rose in crunch fixture

YORKSHIRE will have both the English match play and stroke play champions in their line-up for Saturday’s crucial Northern Counties League match with Lancashire at Lindrick.

Meltham’s Jamie Bower, winner of the Brabazon Trophy, and Masham’s Dan Brown, the English men’s amateur title holder, will look to help secure a win that will keep the title in White Rose hands.

Lancashire were held to a tie by Cheshire in their last match out while Darryl Berry’s men were defeating Durham 10-8 in a tense encounter at The Oaks.

It shifted the balance of power to Yorkshire, who sit one point behind going into the match at Lindrick and will leapfrog their Roses rivals with a victory by any margin.

Howley Hall’s Ben Hutchinson, who succeeded Bower as county champion, is also in the line-up, as are England B international Will Whiteoak (Shipley), Lindrick Scratch Open winner Ben Brewster and his Wheatley club-mate Kealan Lowe, and Welsh Open Youths champion Bailey Gill, who will be playing on his home course.

Hallamshire’s Alex Fitzpatrick is a player in form having last week been the leading points scorer for Great Britain & Ireland in the Jacques Leglise Trophy match against Europe at Prince’s.

Hull’s Steve Robins led the six qualifiers in the Open Championship Regional Qualifying at Moortown in June before losing in a five-man play-off at Hillside for two spots at Royal Troon.

Fulford’s James Cass, last year’s emphatic winner of the York junior championship, Malton & Norton’s David Hague, twice a winner of Yorkshire Order of Merit events this season, provide further youthful talent while Berry will be glad to be able to call again on the experienced Jack Lampkin (Ilkley), Yorkshire’s reliable singles anchor man who has had to miss some matches this summer due to work.