Yorkshire golf: Oakdale forced to extra time before lifting YLCGA B team title

OAKDALE needed to go to extra holes to claim the YLCGA Inter Club B title with a 4-3 victory over Woodsome Hall in the final at Bingley.

The matches were very close and a tense finish saw two encounters go up the 19th to decide the championship.

Woodsome needed to win both to claim the title, Oakdale just one, and the latter prevailed.

It meant more disappointment for Woodsome, who have been in the final three times without tasting success.

They had also been the leading qualifiers, winning all their matches.

In the semi-finals, Woodsome had beaten Shipley 4-3 and Oakdale overcame Huddersfield by the same score.

Antionette Paxman, of Woodsome Hall, had a small measure of consolation by way of eagling the par-5 14th hole.