Yorkshire golf: Rotherham's Olivia Winning earns place in England's 2016-17 squad

ROTHERHAM'S Olivia Winning is one of three new faces in the England Golf women’s squad for 2016-17.

Winning, Lancashire’s Louisa Brunt and Cornwall’s Georgia Price will join Cheshire’s Gemma Clews and British stroke play champion Sophie Lamb, of Lancashire, for the winter training programme.

Twenty-one-year-old Winning won the Helen Holm Scottish stroke play this year for the second time.

She was also in England’s winning team at the European championships and the Home Internationals.

The England girls’ squad has five new members, including Surrey’s Annabell Fuller who will join her sister, Sammy, in the line-up.

The other new squad members are Lily May Humphreys, of Essex, Sophie Johnson, of Shropshire & Herefordshire, Mimi Rhodes, of Somerset, and Hannah Screen, of Hertfordshire.

They will train alongside Martha Lewis, of Surrey, Emily Price, of Worcestershire, Bel Wardle, of Cheshire, and Amelia Williamson, of Norfolk.