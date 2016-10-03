Yorkshire golf: Rotherham's Olivia Winning heading for WPGA International Challenge

ROTHERHAM'S Olivia Winning is one of 15 leading English amateurs who will tee up alongside Ladies European Tour hopefuls this week in the WPGA International Challenge at Stoke by Nayland, near Colchester.

Winning won her second Scottish stroke play championship this year and was a member of England’s winning European championship team

Other amateurs competing in Essex will include Meghan MacLaren, who scored the winning point for Great Britain & Ireland at this year’s Curtis Cup match, British stroke play champion Sophie Lamb and 14-year-old Lily May Humphreys – winner of a host of junior titles.

Rebecca Hembrough, England Golf Women’s Performance Manager, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our players and I know they’re really looking forward to it.”

The LET Access Series event, from October 6-8, is the only one to be staged in the UK and is part of LETAS’s commitment to providing an important link between elite amateur and professional golf.

Di Barnard, tour director of the LET Access Series, said: “Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf & Spa is a first class venue and the Gainsborough course is a tremendous test of golf.

“We look forward to visiting again this year and welcoming everyone to the tournament. The event receives great support from the PGA and England Golf and is a very important playing opportunity for the players, both for the elite amateurs and the professionals, many of whom are just starting out in their careers."

There is a lot at stake because the 54-hole Challenge counts towards the LET Access Series order of merit and the top five players will earn cards on the Ladies European Tour for 2017.