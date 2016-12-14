Yorkshire golf: Sandburn Hall's Steve Robinson is England's coach of the year

STEVE ROBINSON, coach to Yorkshire's women's and boys' teams, has been named England Golf's Coach of the Year.

Sandburn Hall's Robinson has enjoyed a spectacular year, inspiring the England women’s team to become European champions for the first time in 23 years.

Victory was particularly sweet as his teams had lost bronze medal play-offs in the previous three years.

Yorkshire women's and boys' teams have won 11 English county championships under Robinson's tutelage and this year, three boys from the six-strong county squad have represented England.

He is also the personal coach to Fulford's Charlie Thornton, who won the England Golf Boys’ Order of Merit.

His other players included Bronte Law, who has just turned professional after a stellar amateur career when she was ranked second in the world, played in three Curtis Cup teams, won the Annika Award as the top USA college player and was European amateur champion.

She sent a message to the England Golf awards conference, saying: “The gold medal represents all Robbo’s work as a coach and mentor. He is not just a coach to me, he is a friend and I could not think of anyone who deserves this award more.”Robinson, commenting on his success, said: “It’s all about building relationships with the players and making sure you know their vision and their mission.”

Sussex’s Alan Covey was named Volunteer Manager of the Year, and Cheshire’s Alan Thompson winner of the Lifetime Service Award.