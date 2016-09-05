Yorkshire golf: Sheffield able to savour repeat YIDU title win without last-day strain

SHEFFIELD have retained the Yorkshire Inter-District Union League title - and without enduring the stresses of last year's dramatic conclusion.

Under then player-captain Richard Hodgkinson, Sheffield tied with 2014 champions York 18-18 in their final match of 2015, with Abbeydale's Tim Brind chipping in at the last to win his singles and Wath's Gary Fullwood holing a 15ft birdie putt for a half.

They also, just as importantly, required help from Bradford, who defeated Halifax-Huddersfield to deny Dave Pullen's team the chance of title success.

This year, however, Sheffield claimed the championship with a 22-14 win over Bradford at Northcliffe, Brind closing out Harry O’Callaghan 6&5 to bring in the point that guaranteed victory and with it a fifth league title in six years.

Sheffield had taken command from the start against Bradford, the Lindrick pair of Bailey Gill and Nathan Fell winning the second foursomes 5&4, a margin matched in game three by Rotherham's Jamie Harrison and Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire).

Despite a chip by Wheatley's Ben Brewster somehow failing to drop at Northcliffe’s 18th, leaving him and Wath's Nick Poppleton defeated in game one, the foursomes finished 8-4 in Sheffield’s favour.

Further big wins followed in the early afternoon singles, and six games remained on the course by the time Brind sealed overall victory.

“It may not have had the tension of last year, but from a captain’s point of view, that’s no bad thing,” reflected Sheffield’s leader Neil Stones. “And believe me, this feels just as sweet.”

Once again, runners-up were York, who, despite their opening-day victory over Sheffield, were edged out on games won, having matched Sheffield’s record of six wins and one defeat over the season.

York manager Martin Greaves commented: “Well done Sheffield – we pushed you hard yet again.”

With the gulf in resources between the two unions, Greaves and his side deserve great credit for creating another YIDU season of considerable excitement and quality.

“We knew York would push us all the way, they have such a strong team,” said Stones. “What they achieve for a union of only 12 clubs is remarkable.

"Our strength in depth is our great advantage, but that’s no good unless you have the team ethos to make it work and this team has such a great bond.

"Every one of them goes out there playing for their mates. There’s really no feeling like winning as a team, and that is exactly what we have done.”

Stones’s next – and possibly most difficult – task is to whittle that team down to just six for the end of season team championship at Halifax Bradley Hall this coming Sunday.

Sheffield will be seeking a fifth consecutive win, and once again are likely to be pushed all the way by York in what promises to be an exciting finale to another excellent season of YIDU golf.